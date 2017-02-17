closeDonate

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Says CBC Will Meet With Trump

February 17, 2017Updated 02/17/2017 11:27 AM
Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, with the Congressional Black Caucus members. (Zach Gibson/AP)closemore
Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, with the Congressional Black Caucus members. (Zach Gibson/AP)

The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus says the CBC is in talks to schedule a meeting with President Trump, a day after Trump in his first news conference pressed an African-American reporter to set up a meeting for him with the group.

The CBC tweeted in January that it had sent Trump a letter inviting him to speak, but no one from the White House had responded.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Rep. Cedric Richmond (@RepRichmond), a Democrat from Louisiana and chair of the CBC.

This story aired on February 17, 2017.

