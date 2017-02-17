In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 17, 2017 full broadcast, we take a look at artists taking classical music in interesting new directions in the latest installment of our DJ Sessions. Also, we recap another busy week in politics with NPR's Domenico Montanaro, and review news from the first month of the Trump presidency. And we hear how researchers in Boston are exploring the connection between sight and sound. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.