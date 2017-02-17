closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Week In Politics: Trump News Conference Caps Chaotic First Month

February 17, 2017
Share
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new labor secretary nominee on Feb. 16, 2017. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)closemore
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new labor secretary nominee on Feb. 16, 2017. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

This week, President Trump fired his national security adviser, and offered the job to Vice Admiral Robert Harward, who refused it. Then Trump's pick for labor secretary withdrew, but the president overshadowed the naming of a new nominee with a highly unusual first solo news conference yesterday in which he repeatedly lashed out at the media.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the first month of the Trump presidency.

This story aired on February 17, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.