closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

February 20, 2017: Hour 1

February 20, 2017
Share

In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 20, 2017 full broadcast, we review the weekend's politics storylines — including President Trump's rally in Florida and candidates to be the next national security adviser — with NPR's Tamara Keith. Also, food entrepreneur Ian Purkayastha joins us to talk about his memoir "Truffle Boy," and how he worked his way up through the industry. And we revisit a 2014 conversation with author Charles R. Cross about Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, on what would have been the musician's 50th birthday. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

This program aired on February 20, 2017.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.