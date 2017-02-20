closeDonate

February 20, 2017: Hour 2

February 20, 2017
In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 20, 2017 full broadcast, we hear the latest on Mike Pence's first foreign trip as vice president — a series of meetings with officials from the European Union, the European Council and NATO in Brussels.  Also, we speak with one law professor about the legal rules surrounding hate speech in light of controversial remarks from Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. And with Florida's death penalty in limbo, we visit the last inmate to live in Cell 1 — the cell Florida inmates stay in before they’re executed. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

This program aired on February 20, 2017.

