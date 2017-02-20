closeDonate

Vice President Pence In Europe Trying To Reassure Allies

February 20, 2017
United States Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (Virginia Mayo, Pool/AP)

Vice President Mike Pence is in Brussels meeting with officials from the European Union, the European Council and NATO. It's his first foreign trip as vice president. There's some skepticism in Europe about President Trump's foreign policy, so the vice president is expressing his commitment to continued cooperation.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt speaks with BBC correspondent Gavin Lee (@GavinLeeBBC), who's in Brussels.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

This story aired on February 20, 2017.

