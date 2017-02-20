Vice President Pence In Europe Trying To Reassure Allies

Vice President Mike Pence is in Brussels meeting with officials from the European Union, the European Council and NATO. It's his first foreign trip as vice president. There's some skepticism in Europe about President Trump's foreign policy, so the vice president is expressing his commitment to continued cooperation.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt speaks with BBC correspondent Gavin Lee (@GavinLeeBBC), who's in Brussels.

