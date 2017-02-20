'What's Happening In Sweden' Remark Raises Questions At Weekend Trump Rally

During a Saturday night rally in Florida, President Trump gave a speech many saw as similar to his rousing campaign speeches, in which he targeted the mainstream media and cited terror attacks across the world as reasons the U.S. needs stricter security measures.

Many however took issue when the president mentioned “what’s happening in Sweden” when discussing those attacks, considering nothing noteworthy happened in that country Friday night.

NPR's Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) talks with Here & Now’s Eric Westervelt about the rally and the candidates vying to be Trump’s new national security adviser.