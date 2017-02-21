Do Wealthy Arab Countries Take In Syrian Refugees?

Millions of people have been displaced by the ongoing Syrian civil war.

About 5 million are living in neighboring countries — Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq — about 900,000 have applied for asylum in Europe and about 18,000 have come to the United States. But wealthy Gulf countries, like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, have taken in almost no refugees.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Kathleen Newland, senior fellow and co-founder of the Migration Policy Institute, about why that is.