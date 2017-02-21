closeDonate

Do Wealthy Arab Countries Take In Syrian Refugees?

February 21, 2017
A Syrian refugee woman waits for water to boil outside her home at a tent camp on the outskirts of Izmir on April 28, 2016 in Izmir, Turkey. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
A Syrian refugee woman waits for water to boil outside her home at a tent camp on the outskirts of Izmir on April 28, 2016 in Izmir, Turkey. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Millions of people have been displaced by the ongoing Syrian civil war.

About 5 million are living in neighboring countries — Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq — about 900,000 have applied for asylum in Europe and about 18,000 have come to the United States. But wealthy Gulf countries, like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, have taken in almost no refugees.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Kathleen Newland, senior fellow and co-founder of the Migration Policy Institute, about why that is.

This story aired on February 21, 2017.

