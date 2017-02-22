In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 22, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with Oscars co-producer Michael De Luca about what it's been like preparing to put on the 89th Academy Awards. Also, the director and founder of Stanford University’s National Performance of Dams Program joins us to discuss the Oroville Dam failure in California, and the lessons it might teach. And we talk with one of the producers behind "Planet Earth II." You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.