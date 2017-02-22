In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 22, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with author Mark Sundeen about his book "The Unsettlers," which follows three families of modern homesteaders who've taken radical steps to live differently. Also, NPR's Domenico Montanaro joins us to discuss how angry constituents are applying pressure at some lawmakers' town hall meetings. And we look at how researchers who studied beaches from California to Washington found that shorelines retreated 76 percent more than usual last winter. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.