In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 23, 2017 full broadcast, the society editor for the Palm Beach Daily News joins us for a look inside Mar-a-Lago, and how President Trump fits into the ritzy Palm Beach, Florida, social scene. Also, what makes an effective protest movement? We hear more from a historian and author of the book "Direct Action: Protest and the Reinvention of American Radicalism." And we take a closer look at the state of Maine's proposal to ban using food stamps to buy soda and candy.