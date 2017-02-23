Support the news
In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 23, 2017 full broadcast, our resident chef Kathy Gunst joins us with recipes for Oscar-night finger food. Also, we take a closer look at why some cities are turning to car-free zones. And we talk with Dr. Doug Hudgins, program scientist for NASA's Exoplanet Exploration Program, about the recent discovery of seven Earth-size planets orbiting a dwarf star called TRAPPIST-1. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.
This program aired on February 23, 2017.
Support the news
More Here & Now or Explore Audio.