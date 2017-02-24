closeDonate

White House Asked FBI To Refute Russia Reports

February 24, 2017
President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, on Jan. 22, 2017. (Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)closemore
The White House is firing back against claims that it asked the FBI to refute allegations that the Trump campaign was in touch with Russian intelligence officials during the 2016 election.

That kind of contact between the White House and the FBI would be a violation of long-standing protocols on contact between the two organizations.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets details from NPR's Brian Naylor (@brinaylor).

This story aired on February 24, 2017.

