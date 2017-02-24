In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 24, 2017 full broadcast, Univision's Maria Elena Salinas and former Denver Post editor Greg Moore join us to discuss the week's politics storylines — from angry town hall crowds to President Trump's remarks at CPAC on Friday. Also, we speak with one author about a group of Harvard women who studied the stars at the turn of the 20th century. And we check in with Rhett Miller, one of the co-founders of alt-country band Old 97's, about the group's recently released album "Graveyard Whistling." You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.