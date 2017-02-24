closeDonate

Los Angeles's Olympic Bid And The Trump Factor

February 24, 2017
By Steven Cuevas, KQED
Los Angeles earlier this month submitted its final bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. The city spent months on a pitch that officials say limits taxpayer liability and takes advantage of sports venues across the region. But there’s anxiety over what a Donald Trump presidency could mean for the city’s chances.

Steven Cuevas (@kqed_cuevas) from Here & Now contributor KQED has more on what kind of hurdle the Trump administration poses.

This story aired on February 24, 2017.

