Los Angeles's Olympic Bid And The Trump Factor

Los Angeles earlier this month submitted its final bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. The city spent months on a pitch that officials say limits taxpayer liability and takes advantage of sports venues across the region. But there’s anxiety over what a Donald Trump presidency could mean for the city’s chances.
Steven Cuevas (@kqed_cuevas) from Here & Now contributor KQED has more on what kind of hurdle the Trump administration poses.
This story aired on February 24, 2017.
