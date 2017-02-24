Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Ghostface Killah, "Revenge is Sweet"

Hooverphonic, "Inhaler"

Fear of Men, "A Memory"

Ancient Lasers, "Hybrid Gear"

B. Fleishmann, "Aldebaran Waltz"

Thompson Twins, "Hold Me Now"

Old 97's, "Turns Out I'm Trouble"

Austin TV, "Olvide Decir Adios"

The Mercury Program, "Tequesta"

Eskmo, "Cloudlight"

Alt-J, "Arrival in Nara"

Bakerman, "Laid Back"

David Bowie, "V-2 Schneider"

Blockhead, "Tricky Turtle"

Mitch Murder, "Palmer's Arcade"

Manila Killah, "All I Want"

George Thorogood and the Destroyers, "Bad to the Bone"