February 27, 2017: Hour 141:42

February 27, 2017
In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 27, 2017 full broadcast, we look at what to expect from President Trump's forthcoming budget proposal and the Pentagon's new plan for dealing with ISIS. Also, we hear the little-known story of Prime Minister Winston Churchill's top-secret guerrilla warfare organization in World War II. And we hear from Dana Gioia, the former chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, about why the government should keep supporting the national arts fund. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

This program aired on February 27, 2017.

