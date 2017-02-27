February 27, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 27, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with Atlantic senior editor Derek Thompson about Sunday night's Best Picture blunder at the Oscars, and how it happened. Also, we hear from one of the architects of Dodd-Frank, who says the Trump administration's plans to take the regulations apart could lead to another financial disaster. And we take a closer look at how private prisons are making a comeback. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.