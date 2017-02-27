FBI Investigating Fatal Shooting Of Indian Engineer In Kansas As Hate Crime

The FBI is investigating whether the killing of an Indian engineer in Kansas last Wednesday was a hate crime.

In Olathe, Kansas last night, a vigil was held for the victim, Srinivas Kuchibhotla. Witnesses say he was gunned down in a bar by a man yelling "Get out of my country."

Kuchibhotla was legally living and working in the U.S. His best friend, Alok Madasani, was injured in the shooting.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks at the latest on the shooting.