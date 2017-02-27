FBI Investigating Fatal Shooting Of Indian Engineer In Kansas As Hate Crime

Support the news
The FBI is investigating whether the killing of an Indian engineer in Kansas last Wednesday was a hate crime.
In Olathe, Kansas last night, a vigil was held for the victim, Srinivas Kuchibhotla. Witnesses say he was gunned down in a bar by a man yelling "Get out of my country."
Kuchibhotla was legally living and working in the U.S. His best friend, Alok Madasani, was injured in the shooting.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks at the latest on the shooting.
This story aired on February 27, 2017.
