Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Do Make Say Think, "Say"

Porches, "Underwater"

Blonde Redhead, "Mind To Be Had"

Can, "Spray"

Lemon Jelly, "88 aka Come Down On Me"

Hooverphonic, "Inhaler"

Clark, "Pocket For Jack"

Fred Falke, "Crepuscule"

Stephen Steinbrink, "Building Machine"

DJ Food, "The Crow"

Sebastien Tellier, "LaRitournelle"

Isotope 217, "Looking After Life On Mars"

Air, "Cemetery Party"

Death in Vegas, "Zugaga"

Manila Killah, "All I Want"

Cosmonuants, "Cycle Eyes"

Dorian Concept, "Draft Culture"