February 28, 2017: Hour 1

February 28, 2017
In hour one of Here & Now's Feb. 28, 2017 full broadcast, we hear how Chicago — and its tourism industry — is reacting to a recent run of negative headlines, and tweets from President Trump. Also, we ask military analyst Andrew Bacevich to assess President Trump's call for a $54 billion increase in defense spending. And we hear why more international students are uneasy about studying in the U.S. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

This program aired on February 28, 2017.

