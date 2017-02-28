February 28, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Feb. 28, 2017 full broadcast, we hear how the murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Kansas is affecting those in his hometown in India. Also, we look at the national real estate market as U.S. home sales hit a 10-year high in January despite rising prices and mortgage rates. And, in a Mardi Gras edition of our DJ Sessions, we listen to some of the music that revelers in New Orleans will be enjoying. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.