In His Hometown, Friends And Family Mourn Indian Man Murdered In Kansas

The body of Srinivas Kuchibhotla was cremated in his hometown in southern India today, nearly a week after he was shot in a Kansas bar. The alleged killer was a man who shouted "get out of my country" before opening fire.

The BBC's Rahul Tandon (@rishavtandon) tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson that Kuchibhotla's murder has dominated the news in India, sparking concern among families about sending loved ones to study or work in the U.S.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.