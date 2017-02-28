closeDonate

In His Hometown, Friends And Family Mourn Indian Man Murdered In Kansas

February 28, 2017
The body of Srinivas Kuchibhotla was cremated in his hometown in southern India today, nearly a week after he was shot in a Kansas bar. The alleged killer was a man who shouted "get out of my country" before opening fire.

The BBC's Rahul Tandon (@rishavtandon) tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson that Kuchibhotla's murder has dominated the news in India, sparking concern among families about sending loved ones to study or work in the U.S.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

This story aired on February 28, 2017.

