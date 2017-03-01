closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Henry Clay: Statesman And 'Great Compromiser'

March 01, 2017
Share
Henry Clay, American statesman and Speaker of the House of Representatives. Original Publication: People Disc - HC0397. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)closemore
Henry Clay, American statesman and Speaker of the House of Representatives. Original Publication: People Disc - HC0397. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Born in 1777, Henry Clay grew up to be by some accounts the country's greatest statesman. He served as a congressman, senator and secretary of state during the contentious years before the Civil War. Like many, his life was one of contradictions - he owned slaves but fought for abolition. And above all he worked to preserve the union.

The 2015 biography "Henry Clay: America's Greatest Statesman" is out in paperback on Wednesday. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson revisits a conversation with author and historian Harlow Giles Unger (@Harlowunger) from October 2015.

This story aired on March 1, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.