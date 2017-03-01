In hour one of Here & Now's March 1, 2017 full broadcast, we share reactions to President Trump's first address before Congress, including one House Democrat who says the speech failed to sway him. Also, we hear from one filmmaker who is using Walt Whitman's poetry as part of a project to explore American identity. And we take a closer look at White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's evolving relationship with the media. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.