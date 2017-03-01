In hour two of Here & Now's March 1, 2017 full broadcast, we hear one Republican lawmaker's take on President Trump's speech before Congress. Also, we talk with Mack Beggs, who over the weekend became the first transgender person to win a Class 6A girls' state championship in Texas high school wrestling. And singers Rickie Lee Jones and Madeleine Peyroux join us to talk music before they head out on the road to tour together. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.