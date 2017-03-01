closeDonate

March 01, 2017
President Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Mike Pence (left) and House Speaker Rep. Paul Ryan (right) (R-WI) look on on Feb. 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The reviews are in for President Trump’s first speech before a joint session of Congress, and they are generally positive. Among the topics he covered were boosting national security, repealing the Affordable Care Act and rebuilding infrastructure.

Despite the president's softer tone, a number of questions remain as to how he might work with Congress to achieve his goals.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) for more on President Trump's first address to Congress.

This story aired on March 1, 2017.

