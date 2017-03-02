'Deconstruct' The Administrative State? Plenty Of Presidents Have Tried

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon said last week that the president's cabinet secretaries would reduce regulation by deconstructing the government's so-called administrative state. It's not the first time presidents have promised to dismantle bureaucracy.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with historians Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) and Brian Balogh (@historyfellow), co-hosts of the podcast BackStory, which is produced at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.