In hour one of Here & Now's March 2, 2017 full broadcast, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine explains why he thinks Attorney General Jeff Sessions should recuse himself from investigations into Russian election interference. Also, we talk with director Ferne Pearlstein and comedian Gilbert Gottfried about the new documentary "The Last Word," which explores finding humor in the Holocaust and where comedy draws the line on controversial subjects. And North Dakota lawmakers are looking to bring an overwhelmingly disliked institution back to the state — parking meters.