March 2, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's March 2, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Ron Elving joins us to take a closer look at lawmakers' calls for Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from investigations into Russian election meddling. Also, we hear from two historians who say the Trump administration isn't the first to try to deconstruct the so-called "administrative state." And NPR's TV critic tells us more about the new ABC miniseries "When We Rise," based partly on gay rights activist Cleve Jones's memoir of the same name. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.