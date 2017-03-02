closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

What Silicon Valley Is Saying About The Snapchat IPO05:04

Play
March 02, 2017
Share

In one of the most highly anticipated IPO’s of the year, Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. It's relatively early for a social media company like this to go public, but some analysts are betting co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel can deliver.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Queena Sook Kim (@queenasookkim), senior editor of KQED's Silicon Valley desk.

This story aired on March 2, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.