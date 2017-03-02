In one of the most highly anticipated IPO’s of the year, Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. It's relatively early for a social media company like this to go public, but some analysts are betting co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel can deliver.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Queena Sook Kim (@queenasookkim), senior editor of KQED's Silicon Valley desk.