March 3, 2017: Hour 241:59

March 03, 2017
In hour two of Here & Now's March 3, 2017 full broadcast, Kay Henderson of Radio Iowa and NPR's Domenico Montanaro join us to discuss the week in politics, including news on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and President Trump's first address before Congress. Also, we talk with Erik Weihenmayer — who in 2001 became the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest — about his new book "No Barriers." And we hear a report on the economics of Alaska's mushing industry. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

This program aired on March 3, 2017.

