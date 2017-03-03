6 Years After Arab Spring, Revolutionary Spirit Wanes

In February 2011, Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak was forced to step aside after days of protests that attracted thousands of people to Tahrir Square in Cairo. The demonstrations were bloody and Mubarak was eventually charged with failing to protect the protesters, some of whom were killed by authorities.

On Thursday, the case ended with Mubarak being acquitted. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with the BBC correspondent in Cairo, Sally Nabil (@sallynabil).

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.