Snapchat IPO Winners Include Co-Founders And California High School

March 03, 2017
There were some big winners from Snapchat's initial public offering (IPO) yesterday. Shares in the company closed 44 percent above their listing price, making the company's two co-founders worth more than $5 billion each.

The stock's rise also paid off for a high school in California that made millions by investing in the company.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous) of Bloomberg News about what happened this week with the Snapchat IPO.

This story aired on March 3, 2017.

