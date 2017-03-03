closeDonate

Week In Politics: AG Sessions' Recusal, Trump Addresses Congress, Pence's Private Email

March 03, 2017
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions takes questions during a press conference at the Department of Justice on March 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions takes questions during a press conference at the Department of Justice on March 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday that he will be recusing himself from any investigations into the presidential campaign and possible Russian interference in the election.

That came a day after the Washington Post broke the news that Sessions spoke twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the campaign, while serving as an adviser to Trump — a revelation that contradicted testimony he gave under oath during his confirmation hearings.

The Sessions news broke just 24 hours after Trump gave his first address to a joint session of Congress, a speech that generally got positive reviews.

Journalists Kay Henderson (@okayhenderson) and Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Eric Westervelt to discuss the week in politics.

This story aired on March 3, 2017.

