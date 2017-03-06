closeDonate

March 06, 2017
In hour one of Here & Now's March 6, 2017 full broadcast, we take a closer look at the revised travel ban that President Trump signed Monday. Also, what are the benefits of undergoing meniscus surgery? We talk with one doctor about why some physicians and studies have questioned whether the procedure actually helps. And we examine what's behind the trend of mild winter weather in much of the country so far in 2017. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

This program aired on March 6, 2017.

