March 6, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's March 6, 2017 full broadcast, we continue our look at the Trump administration's revised order on travel. Also, we hear the latest on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's abrupt purge of data about possible animal welfare violations from its website, and the ensuing lawsuit on behalf of animal rights groups. And we look at a series of reports this week from Business Insider that makes the argument that American suburbs as we know them are dying.