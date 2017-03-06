Weird Winter Weather Ushers In Early Blooms, Unexpected Floods

The celebrated cherry trees in the District of Columbia may bloom as much as three weeks earlier than normal because of the city's unusually mild winter.

In Minneapolis, February records show less than an inch of snow fell. Alaska and Florida alike have experienced record high temperatures. West Coast residents have been shocked with one of their coldest, wettest winters on record.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Dave Samuhel (@Dsamuhel), senior meteorologist for Accuweather.com, about what the trend means.