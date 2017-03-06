closeDonate

Weird Winter Weather Ushers In Early Blooms, Unexpected Floods

March 06, 2017
Tulip Magnolia trees bloom in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Crocuses, cherry trees and magnolia trees are blooming several weeks early because of an unusually warm February. (Cliff Owen/AP)closemore
The celebrated cherry trees in the District of Columbia may bloom as much as three weeks earlier than normal because of the city's unusually mild winter.

In Minneapolis, February records show less than an inch of snow fell. Alaska and Florida alike have experienced record high temperatures. West Coast residents have been shocked with one of their coldest, wettest winters on record.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Dave Samuhel (@Dsamuhel), senior meteorologist for Accuweather.com, about what the trend means.

This story aired on March 6, 2017.

