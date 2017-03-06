Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Suuns, "Translate"

Rival Consoles, "Jan"

Deer Hoof, "Tiny Bubbles"

Samiyam,"Pier 4"

Affelaye, "Want Me"

Arms And Sleepers, "Some Die Young"

Knight Life, "Dont Stop"

Lepalux, "Don't Mean A Thing"

Brither Tiger, "Beyond Infinite"

Aesop Rock, "ZZZ Top"

Sebastien Tellier, "La Ritournelle"

Clams Casino, "Into The Fire"

Fulgeance, "Sainte Catherine"

Arms And Sleepers, "Dex"

Bonobo, 7th Seven"

Kaytadra and Bad Bad Not Good, "Weight Off"

Sun Glitters, "Every Day is a New Start"

Beauty Pill, "Cigarette Girl of The Future"

Soccer Team, "Best Employed New Beau"

Daft Punk, "Contact"