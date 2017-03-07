March 7, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's March 7, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Susan Davis tells us more about the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, and where members of Congress stand on the bill as it's written now. Also, our resident chef Kathy Gunst joins us with three easy pasta recipes you can try for your next weeknight meal. And we talk with the brothers behind the "Brother, Brother, Brother" podcast. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.