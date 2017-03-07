March 7, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's March 7, 2017 full broadcast, we take a look at how the proposed American Health Care Act, if passed by Congress, would differ from the Affordable Care Act. Also, amid new reports that show there were a record number of exonerations in 2016, we speak with one law professor who co-wrote one of the studies and one man who spent 17 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. And, in continued coverage of the revised travel ban, we hear reaction from those in the Middle East and also look at how the executive order affects ICE agents. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.