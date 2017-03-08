In hour one of Here & Now's March 8, 2017 full broadcast, we hear the latest news on an ISIS Attack in a Kabul hospital that killed at least 30. Also, we talk with author Bruce Cannon Gibney, who argues baby boomers have hurt America in his book "A Generation of Sociopaths." And we check in with CNN correspondent Arwa Damon, who returned to Mosul to reunite with soldiers and the Iraqi families who sheltered her during an ambush in the city in November. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.