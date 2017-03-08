closeDonate

March 8, 2017: Hour 241:52

March 08, 2017
In hour two of Here & Now's March 8, 2017 full broadcast, we hear why Medicaid changes have become a key issue in the debate over replacing the Affordable Care Act. Also, author Gish Jen joins us to talk about her new book, "The Girl at the Baggage Claim: Explaining the East-West Culture Gap." And one Arkansas public school teacher weighs in on a bill in the state legislature that would ban books written by historian Howard Zinn from being taught in schools. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

This program aired on March 8, 2017.

