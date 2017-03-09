How Effective Are Israel's Border Walls?

When President Trump talks about building a wall along the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico border, he often points to Israel for proof that walls can keep people out.

This week, we’re looking at Trump’s plans to build a great wall along our southern border with the public radio show Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX. Reporter Emily Harris (@emilygharris) spent three years reporting from Israel for NPR. She’s back in the states now, but teamed up with producer Mark Baker, who’s on the ground in Israel for an up-close look at that country's walls.