How Effective Are Israel's Border Walls?

March 09, 2017
By Emily Harris, Reveal
A picture taken near the southern kibbutz of Lahav on Feb. 7, 2017, shows workers building a new section of the controversial Israeli separation wall dividing Israel from the West Bank. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)
A picture taken near the southern kibbutz of Lahav on Feb. 7, 2017, shows workers building a new section of the controversial Israeli separation wall dividing Israel from the West Bank. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)

When President Trump talks about building a wall along the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico border, he often points to Israel for proof that walls can keep people out.

This week, we’re looking at Trump’s plans to build a great wall along our southern border with the public radio show Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX. Reporter Emily Harris (@emilygharris) spent three years reporting from Israel for NPR. She’s back in the states now, but teamed up with producer Mark Baker, who’s on the ground in Israel for an up-close look at that country's walls.

This story aired on March 9, 2017.

