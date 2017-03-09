In hour one of Here & Now's March 9, 2017 full broadcast, we speak with Miami real estate developer Jorge Pérez. He's been a business partner and friend of President Trump's for decades, but the two don’t see eye to eye on politics. Also, we hear how one American psychologist and drug researcher helped Iceland fix its teen substance abuse problem. And we talk with the director of a new documentary that explores threats to California's water supply beyond drought. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.