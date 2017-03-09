closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Fresh Air
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

March 9, 2017: Hour 141:12

Play
March 09, 2017
Share

In hour one of Here & Now's March 9, 2017 full broadcast, we speak with Miami real estate developer Jorge Pérez. He's been a business partner and friend of President Trump's for decades, but the two don’t see eye to eye on politics. Also, we hear how one American psychologist and drug researcher helped Iceland fix its teen substance abuse problem. And we talk with the director of a new documentary that explores threats to California's water supply beyond drought. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

This program aired on March 9, 2017.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.