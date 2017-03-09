Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Chelsea Wolfe, "The Warden"

Jupiter, "AV"

Broke For Free, "Crumbs"

Broke For Free, "Beyond Dazed"

Odseza, "Sun Models"

Daft Punk, "Motherboard"

Bjork, "Cocoon"

Skoal Kodiak, "Sciswell"

Gold Panda, "An Iceberg Hurled North"

Lydia Lunch, "Burning Skulls"

Elysa Crampton, "Red Eyez"

Odissee, "Fashionably Late"

Portishead, "Silence"

Ancient Lasers, "Hard Work"

Moderat, "A New Era"

Parra For Cuva, "Borneo"

Com Truise, "Flightwave"

Her Magic Wand, "Mistakes"

Weval, "Square People"

Daft Punk, "Short Circuit"