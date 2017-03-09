NFL's Oakland Raiders Are Betting On Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders are working on a possible move to Las Vegas. The team is trying to organize a deal to build a new stadium in the gambling mecca, and officials told NFL owners this week that some of the financing is in place.

The Raiders would join a new National Hockey League franchise, the Golden Knights, who will open play in Las Vegas in 2018. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the potential move with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.