In hour two of Here & Now's May 8, 2017 full broadcast, we look at what Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French election means for his country and the rest of Europe. Also, we begin a weeklong series on privatization in America and how President Trump is poised to continue the legacies of President Reagan and President Clinton in all kinds of industries. And, after President Trump's recent statement that President Andrew Jackson could have prevented the Civil War, we discuss how much presidents' knowledge of history matters. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.