In hour one of Here & Now's May 9, 2017 full broadcast, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal joins us to discuss his takeaways from Monday's Senate Judiciary Committee testimony by former acting Attorney General Sally Yates. Also, Thordis Elva and Tom Stranger captivated the audience at a TED Talk when they told the story of how Stranger raped Elva when they were teens, and met again years later. We speak with them about their new book, "South of Forgiveness: A True Story of Rape and Responsibility."And we hear more about the Southern Poverty Law Center filing a lawsuit against Andrew Anglin, founder of the white supremacist website The Daily Stormer.