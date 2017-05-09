In hour two of Here & Now's May 9, 2017 full broadcast, we continue our series on privatization in America with a look at education, from charter schools to voucher programs. Also, ever since she first made a splash in the Canadian sketch comedy show "SCTV," actress and comedian Andrea Martin has mined her comedic talent to find success. Martin joins us to talk about her career. And we hear the latest on health care in the Senate from NPR's Susan Davis. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.